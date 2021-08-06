Keep Irving Beautiful Present Annual Awards Local Community Members Honored at Ceremony
Irving, TX, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The annual Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) Awards ceremony was held on August 2 in the First Baptist Church of Irving Fellowship Hall. Guests were treated to the beautiful sound of harp music as they entered the room, provided by the talented Becky Scherschell. Volunteers Elouise McMillian, Chandler Ude, Nancy Medina and Lisa Ross greeted and signed in the attendees. Spirit Grille catered the meal, which guests enjoyed while seated at tables with centerpieces designed and created by Nancy Ard, using all recyclable materials. T.J. Friedel provided photography for the event.
Boy Scout Troop 508 began the ceremony by presenting the flag and leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Youth Pastor Brian Bunch of CHRIST Church delivered the invocation, after which KIB Treasurer Jim Scrivner provided a brief overview of activities throughout the year and recognized the City of Irving’s Urban Forestry Team for their first place Keep Texas Beautiful State Award in the Government category. KIB was acknowledged for achieving the President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, and the Gold Star and Sustained Excellence Awards from Keep Texas Beautiful.
Cathy Whiteman, returning as emcee for the tenth consecutive year, was joined on stage by Honorary Chair Mayor Rick Stopfer for the presentation of the following awards:
Youth Leadership Award: MacArthur High School Student Council
Educator Award: Victor Galanis, Jack Singley Academy
Educator Award: James Duran, Dallas College – North Lake Campus
Faith Group Award: Hackberry Creek Church
Business and Industry Award: La Cima Club
Civic Organization: Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Nonprofit Organization: Brighter Tomorrows
Government Award: City of Irving Department of Arts and Culture
Civil Servant Award: Assistant Police Chief Brian Redburn
KIB Hometown Award: Pat Davenport
KIB Hometown Award: Phil Riddle
“After holding last year’s event virtually, it was great to be able to gather in person this year,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “We are so grateful for our volunteers and friends of KIB. This is always one of our favorite events because we have the opportunity to thank them for all they do.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, KIB reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit keepirvingbeautiful.org or call (972) 721-2175.
