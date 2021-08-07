Peddleweb Forays Into Healthcare SEO Story with a Unique Approach
Ahmedabad, India, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PeddleWeb has established itself as one of the most appreciated digital marketing agencies. The company has recently announced the launch of specialized digital marketing services for the healthcare industry.
The digital marketing powerhouse has a robust portfolio of clients from dental care, e-commerce, education, hospitality to the IT sector.
“Well-intentioned, intrepid owners own healthcare facilities. Most of them are doctors who are experts in their areas of specialization. PeddleWeb aims to assist healthcare practitioners and companies as a partner. We can help them engage with patients, identify key markets and opportunities,” said the spokesperson from Ahmedabad-based PeddleWeb.
PeddleWeb’s team of highly experienced SEO professionals has a proven track. The team has a reputation for helping clients in improving rankings on multiple search engines. They are pro in medical content creation and fundamentals of SEO.
These professionals have delivered engaging, strong medical content in the past. Working with such experts can genuinely benefit clients. So, conducting an off-page, on-page audit for troubleshooting can help understand why your competitors rank better. According to the results, the agency can create a fool-proof strategy for improvement.
“We have more than a decade worth of experience in managing digital marketing solutions and full-service brand strategy. Our team can help create awareness about your practice and specialty. Your organization’s SEO rankings will improve. Potential patients can find information about your practice easily while using search engines. Overall, you can expect more leads and interest in your practice. Even doctors, medical publishers, and other healthcare specialists can approach us for a free consultation. Our team can chart a comprehensive marketing plan. We can also optimize your existing website, meta-data, tags, and add search engine friendly content,” said the associate from PeddleWeb during a teleconference with journalists.
Healthcare needs a different approach:
The standard SEO service provided by most agencies does not work for healthcare.
The digital marketing executive working for the client should have sufficient knowledge about medical terms. The person should be able to choose a keyword that the patient may use.
What can healthcare providers expect from PeddleWeb SEO services?
PeddleWeb offers dynamic SEO reports with excellent measurable results.
> Increase in ROI
> New business opportunities
> Remain a step ahead of other healthcare professionals in your area
> Gain visibility so that patients can find you in search results
The digital marketing company has specialists who can manage the dynamic campaign with on-site blogging, social media management, article and press releases publishing, link building, and more.
About PeddleWeb:
PeddleWeb is a digital marketing firm that believes in providing industry-best services.
During the last ten years, the Ahmedabad-based company has had clients from around the world. The firm offers digital consulting services to customers from a wide range of industries.
Address:
501- 503, Binori B Square 1,
Nr. Neptune House,
Bopal Ambli Road,
Ahmedabad – 380058, Gujarat, India
