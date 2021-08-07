Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® Ideas: Typewriter & Seinfeld
New display products launched for the LEGO® Ideas typewriter model and the LEGO® Ideas "Seinfeld" TV studio set.
Cambridge, United Kingdom, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wicked Brick today announced its latest product releases, which include desktop display solutions for the LEGO® Ideas working typewriter model; as well as display cases and bases for the new LEGO® Ideas "Seinfeld" TV sitcom studio set.
“The typewriter is such a beautiful object - intricate engineering while also being aesthetically pleasing; and we know that many people will want to display this gorgeous brick replica as a piece of art in their homes and offices,” said Lee Drury, one of the Co-Founders and Directors at Wicked Brick. “Our cases are purpose-built and designed for each individual LEGO® set and model that is released - and have the option of having a beautiful themed background specifically created only for Wicked Brick customers. The one we designed for the LEGO® Ideas typewriter is an elegant backdrop that reflects the vintage vibe and adds a refined sophistication to the overall display.”
Kevin Murden, the other Co-Founder and Director, added, “Seinfeld is one of the longest running and sharply written sitcoms in the world, having entertained generations of fans across the globe for years. We knew that this would be a popular LEGO® set to build - so creating a bespoke display solution for it was a no-brainer! We knew we needed to design cases, bases and backgrounds that would do this detailed set justice and bring it to life for our customers to be able to re-live their favourite episodes.”
By allowing LEGO builders, collectors and hobbyists the flexibility to showcase their existing sets with a variety of solutions; Wicked Brick products offer not just endless display possibilities but a way to keep these priceless pieces secure and safe for years to come.
Wicked Brick display solutions include premium brand Perspex acrylic stands, shelves, cases (with and without backgrounds), podiums and floating wall-mounts - all available in a huge range of sizes and colours. All products are made-to-order and, as such, are precision made by skilled craftsmanship using high-end materials.
These new products will be available starting Friday the 6th of August 2021, from prices starting at £15.99. For more information on these ranges, visit www.wickedbrick.com.
Contact
Wicked Brick
Sasha Scott
+44(0)1954602770
https://www.wickedbrick.com
Sasha Scott
+44(0)1954602770
https://www.wickedbrick.com
