Infopro Learning Gains a Coveted Spot in 2021 Top Content Development Companies by Training Industry
Infopro Learning is included under the 2021 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies Listing by Training Industry.
Plainsboro, NJ, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the current business world, the modern workforce is actively seeking learning & development opportunities. Companies factor this transformation and are investing in workforce development programs to drive their overall growth.
L&D departments are also improving their business strategy to cater to the evolving needs of global workforce. Today, the most important thing is to ensure that employees engage well with the training content as per their personalized needs, skill sets, and career goals.
Infopro Learning holds an experience of more than 25 years into content development. The leading organization offers services to create learning content into different modalities. For nine years in a row, Infopro Learning has been recognized under the Top 20 Content Development Companies™ list by Training Industry. This annual listing helps buy-side companies in their search for the perfect training and development partners. Training Industry is a reputed organization which analyzes the current training marketplace comprising of the best custom development providers that provide a wide range of services.
“With a focus on measurable performance and operational excellence, our custom learning solutions deliver the best of learning experience. Our solutions are created with the end-goal in mind,” says Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President of Learning Solutions, Infopro Learning. “We aim to design custom solutions that drive outcomes in terms of customer retention, revenues, or net promoter score. We also create personalized learning paths that aid organizations meet bespoke learning needs and business requirements such as optimizing training time and reducing time to proficiency. It is great achievement for us to be reckoned amongst the Training Industry’s Top 20 Content Development Companies and we hope to foster our relationship with them in the learning and development space.”
Anu Galhotra, Vice President of Learning Solutions, Infopro Learning shares, “Gamification, as a learning strategy works very well for corporate learners, especially when you need to maximize engagement. Our gamification solutions are created to be very engaging, but we also make sure that it aligns to the overall L&D objective and bring about measurable business benefits. Our solutions range from mobile enabled gamified solutions for young managers and leaders within the sales function to onboarding trainings that hinge on a gamified experience. It is a proud moment for us to receive this recognition from eLearning Industry. It inspires us to continue our endeavor to innovate and deliver learning solutions that provide superior learning experiences, measurable performance as well as operational excellence.”
About Infopro Learning:
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
People are a primary source of an organization’s competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.
As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
Infopro Learning offers its “unlock” series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning’s specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.
To learn more about how Infopro Learning can unlock your organization’s potential, please reach out to us at info@infoprolearning.com.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
