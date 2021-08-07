New Enclosure Gasket Sealing Brochure from EMKA UK
Coventry, United Kingdom, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The New EMKA gasket sealing brochure presents a comprehensive collection of technical information plus an illustrated listing of sealing profiles showing standard ex-stock sections – downloadable at https://www.emka.com/uk_en/services/download/industry/.
Gasket seals are appropriate for use on specialist/general-purpose industrial enclosures and cabinets such as electrical and electronic housings, also for arduous environments such as in the food and agriculture industries. Sealing profiles are illustrated for specialist vehicles such as those for sport and leisure e.g. caravans, motor homes etc also rescue and service vehicles, railway carriages, indoor and outdoor, offshore and underground e.g. fire-resistant and EMF screened.
Typical materials used are EPDM, NBR and silicone – so helpfully the brochure describes their characteristics with guidance on suitability for different environments and applications.
Of particular interest to customers installing in a series production environment is the EMKA gasket joining service which provides complete machine sealed and joined assemblies of rings and frames for quick installation, without the need to join ends at the point of fitting and with properly engineered and robust sealing around corners.
