Exclusive Interview with Colonel Timothy Monroe, Commander, 25th Attack Group, U.S. Air Force Ahead of the 6th Annual UAV Technology Conference
SMi Group reports: An interview has been released with Colonel Timothy Monroe from the U.S. Air Force ahead of the UAV Technology conference next month.
London, United Kingdom, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With the highly anticipated UAV Technology conference taking place next month, on the 27th and 28th September 2021 in London, UK, SMi Group caught up with keynote speaker, Colonel Timothy Monroe, Commander, 25th Attack Group, U.S. Air Force to discuss current developments, priorities, and his involvement as a speaker at the conference.
A snapshot of Colonel Timothy Monroe’s speaker interview:
Question: What are the key areas for the development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles?
"We have made considerable strides in how we integrate unmanned systems across the spectrum of warfighting capabilities, but this integration remains a matter of forced compliance rather than intentional development. Follow-on generations of unmanned technologies stand to vastly increase in performance when they are considered from the outset of purpose, design, and manufacturing. The key to this is a close partnership with industry, focusing on building capability rather than specific platforms. We primarily use unmanned platforms for strike and ISR, but we are seeing other uses for unmanned systems in the civilian sector. By working with our industry partners, we can increase our unmanned capabilities through multi-function platforms and looking at manned and unmanned teaming."
Question: What excites you most about this year’s programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
"As always, the opportunity to see what advancements have been made in unmanned systems across the globe is my personal draw to the UAV Technology Conference. I am intrigued to hear from field experts and dialogue with peers about the technology that I am passionate about. These types of conferences, drawing from different backgrounds and experiences, and sharing knowledge is what makes us better and stronger."
Delegates will hear from Colonel Timothy Monroe's who is set to present on "Guard With Power – The MQ-9 Capabilities of the USAF’s 25th Attack Group," covering:
- The 25th Attack Group’s mission and structure
- Operational UAV capabilities of the 25th Attack Group
- Training and simulation to develop effective UAV operators
- Future operational requirements for USAF UAV missions
UAV Technology
27th – 28th September 2021
London, UK
UAV Technology
27th – 28th September 2021
London, UK
