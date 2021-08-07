ABD Announces Newest Infrastructure Updates for Toscana Palm Coast and Providence Golf Club Community
ABD Development has been one of Central Florida’s leading developers and luxury home builders for 30 years. New phases of Toscana Palm Coast and Providence Golf Club Community real estate are progressing successfully with new models and infrastructure.
Davenport, FL, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company, headquartered in the heart of Central Florida in Davenport, announced that roads in its Phase Two of Toscana Palm Coast and Providence Golf Club Community are making progress. After three decades of building homes and communities in the Sunshine State, these infrastructure updates come during a time of very active interest in Florida real estate.
In the beautiful Providence gated golf and country club community just southwest of Orlando, Phase Two roads leading to new neighborhoods including ABD's Hampton Landing have been fully paved. The back nine of the Providence golf course will have an abundance of new homes with a variety of views of the greens and natural features to enjoy. The new Marbella model and new versions of the Courtyard models have been popular with home buyers.
ABD has unveiled several new models for Hampton Landing and just completed another successful Orlando Parade of Homes event. “We are currently awaiting the results of that Parade of Homes,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development. “In the mean time, we are making major infrastructure updates to Toscana in Palm Coast, where we were awarded a Flagler Parade of Homes Grand Award and Blue Ribbon earlier this year.”
Other news coming from Toscana Palm Coast, just minutes from the beach, includes the development of the extensive back road of the luxury gated community by ABD. Completion of this infrastructure will have Phase Two of Toscana offering new lots for sale in 2022. However, new inventory homes are designed and in process in Phase One so those investors buying now can save six months on the delivery time of their home.
