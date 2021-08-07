Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between ARC Medical, Inc. and Typenex Medical
Tampa, FL, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between ARC Medical, Inc. based out of Tucker, GA and Typenex Medical out of Chicago, IL.
ARC Medical offers circuit filters for the anesthesia market and humidification for the respiratory, long-term acute care, and home care markets in the United States. Best known for its circuitGuard, ThermoFlo, and FilterFlo products, ARC Medical was founded in 1990 by Harold Norris.
Regarding the transaction, Mr. Norris stated, “The ARC Medical team is very excited about the future of circuitGuard, ThermoFlo, and FilterFlo. The Typenex partnership presents great opportunities for both companies, as well as the customers we serve.”
Acquirer Typenex Medical is a national provider of medical solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and has grown from a single product (Original Typenex Blood Band) company into a diversified firm offering an array of solutions across the healthcare industry.
The acquisition is backed by a private investment company, Chicago Venture Partners. Since 1998, the group and its affiliated entities have invested in over 200 portfolio companies.
Benchmark International’s Senior Associate Jason Donker commented, “The combination of ARC’s unique product suite and Typenex’s vast reach and marketing capabilities will be truly powerful, and will hugely benefit both parties. It is always exciting to make such a highly synergistic marriage, and we are looking very forward to watching the combination grow moving forward.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
ARC Medical offers circuit filters for the anesthesia market and humidification for the respiratory, long-term acute care, and home care markets in the United States. Best known for its circuitGuard, ThermoFlo, and FilterFlo products, ARC Medical was founded in 1990 by Harold Norris.
Regarding the transaction, Mr. Norris stated, “The ARC Medical team is very excited about the future of circuitGuard, ThermoFlo, and FilterFlo. The Typenex partnership presents great opportunities for both companies, as well as the customers we serve.”
Acquirer Typenex Medical is a national provider of medical solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and has grown from a single product (Original Typenex Blood Band) company into a diversified firm offering an array of solutions across the healthcare industry.
The acquisition is backed by a private investment company, Chicago Venture Partners. Since 1998, the group and its affiliated entities have invested in over 200 portfolio companies.
Benchmark International’s Senior Associate Jason Donker commented, “The combination of ARC’s unique product suite and Typenex’s vast reach and marketing capabilities will be truly powerful, and will hugely benefit both parties. It is always exciting to make such a highly synergistic marriage, and we are looking very forward to watching the combination grow moving forward.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories