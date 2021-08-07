GloAuc Makes History as It Claims JABA Best Used Car Exporter Award 2020-21

July 16, 2021 - Tokyo, Japan - 2020 proved to be the most dreaded year where the world's economy took a deep plunge and businesses were trying to stay afloat (let alone make profits), GloAuc turned out to be game changer. The Japanese automobile trading industry took a hit in 2020 where the businesses encountered big losses, many were even forced to take voluntarily exit while the others were just surviving.