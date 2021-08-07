Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit, taking place this September 15-16, 2021 in National Harbor, Maryland. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Enhancing Autonomous Systems to Achieve Mission Impact at Scale.”
National Harbor, MD, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit will provide a town-hall type forum focusing on the advanced capabilities that AI-enabled autonomous systems and machine learning provide to the Warfighter in the battlespace, and how these transformative technologies are revolutionizing current and future DoD efforts to achieve mission success at scale.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and has assembled the most respected minds in the AI and Robotics Community
2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:
Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, USMC, Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), DoD CIO
Barbara K. McQuiston, SES, Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering
Jeffrey D. Singleton, SES, Acting, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Research and Technology) Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology)
Col Scott D. McKeever, USAF, Director, Chief of Staff of the Air Force (CSAF) Strategic Studies Group, HQAF
Thomas Kenney, SES, Chief Data Officer/ Director of SOF AI, USSOCOM
Stuart A. Hatfield, Robotics & AI Branch Chief, G-8, HQDA
Dr. Robert Sadowski, ST, Army Chief Roboticist, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, USD R&E Autonomy CoI Lead
Topics will include:
- Driving the transformation of U.S. joint warfighting & departmental processes through the integration of artificial intelligence
- Leading USD R&E efforts toward accelerating AI & autonomous system modernization
- Rapidly integrating & synchronizing AI across the Army & the DoD
- USAF Strategic Vision: Leveraging advances in AI to enhance decision-making for the Airmen
- Implementing autonomous capabilities to increase the overall power of Naval platforms
- Developing & driving autonomous capabilities & technologies in support of the future MAGTF
- Optimizing advanced AI & autonomous technologies to increase a Warfighter’s situational awareness
- Integrating enhanced autonomous technologies to transform Army’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS)
Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in attending the in-person Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autonomy.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
**Summit is Closed To Press / No Recordings**
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/
