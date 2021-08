Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit

National Harbor, MD, August 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit will provide a town-hall type forum focusing on the advanced capabilities that AI-enabled autonomous systems and machine learning provide to the Warfighter in the battlespace, and how these transformative technologies are revolutionizing current and future DoD efforts to achieve mission success at scale.DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and has assembled the most respected minds in the AI and Robotics Community2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, USMC, Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), DoD CIOBarbara K. McQuiston, SES, Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and EngineeringJeffrey D. Singleton, SES, Acting, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Research and Technology) Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology)Col Scott D. McKeever, USAF, Director, Chief of Staff of the Air Force (CSAF) Strategic Studies Group, HQAFThomas Kenney, SES, Chief Data Officer/ Director of SOF AI, USSOCOMStuart A. Hatfield, Robotics & AI Branch Chief, G-8, HQDADr. Robert Sadowski, ST, Army Chief Roboticist, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, USD R&E Autonomy CoI LeadTopics will include:- Driving the transformation of U.S. joint warfighting & departmental processes through the integration of artificial intelligence- Leading USD R&E efforts toward accelerating AI & autonomous system modernization- Rapidly integrating & synchronizing AI across the Army & the DoD- USAF Strategic Vision: Leveraging advances in AI to enhance decision-making for the Airmen- Implementing autonomous capabilities to increase the overall power of Naval platforms- Developing & driving autonomous capabilities & technologies in support of the future MAGTF- Optimizing advanced AI & autonomous technologies to increase a Warfighter’s situational awareness- Integrating enhanced autonomous technologies to transform Army’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS)Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in attending the in-person Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autonomy.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.**Summit is Closed To Press / No Recordings**