Blend Mediation Now Servicing the Jewish Community
Blend Mediation enters collaboration with JWiz to provide mediation services to the Jewish Community.
Seattle, WA, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blend Mediation, a mediation company, proudly announces its collaboration with JWiz, a Jewish professional services guide, to provide mediation services to the Jewish community. With decades of experience in conflict resolution, Blend Mediation provides faster, less expensive, more fulfilling ways to get to resolution.
“We are passionate about mediation as a first resort to conflict resolution. Our goal is to shift paradigms and raise awareness about the important role mediation can play in the human experience. We believe that tradition can be fostered and fulfilled in and with the Jewish Community," says Alisa Kharis, founder of Blend Mediation.
Blend Mediation provides professional mediation services at highly affordable rates. Clients will benefit through:
Free Consultation
Immediate Availability
Faster and More Fulfilling Resolutions
More Affordable Rates
Documented Agreements
A Network of Supportive Professional Services
Mediation sessions are available now and can be booked online at blendmediation.com or by phone at 888 301-8311.
Blend Mediation is a member of the Better Business Bureau.
Alisa Kharis
888 301-8311
blendmediation.com
