Exclusive Sponsor Interview Released Ahead of the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
SMi Group reports: hear about the latest developments in the key areas for development in the exclusive sponsor interview.
London, United Kingdom, August 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.
Key capabilities that will be covered are signature management, situational awareness, armoured and blast protection, C-IED, vehicle obscuration systems, and an overall picture of integrated survivability.
Ahead of this year’s 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, SMi Group caught up with Mr Alex Koers, Managing Director, Microflown AVISA to discuss his role, technology, or platform updates. He is set to give a keynote briefing on Day One on “CASTLE Acoustic Subarray Enabled Capabilities for Vehicle Crew Survivability”
Below is a snapshot of the interview with Mr Alex Koers:
About you – what is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?
“Somehow, we are still the new kid on the block, disrupting to some extent the conventional thinking. In terms of sensor technology, for many, acoustics is an “old stuff’ sensing capability that was succeeded by tactical radars and electro-optics.”
Where do you see the future challenges in enhancing and ensuring AFV protection and survivability moving forward?
“The very big challenge is on the end user side. Adapting the 'Afghanistan era' requirements towards future proof scenarios where the enemy uses advanced technologies and methods seems to take a lot of time. It also takes courage to make paradigm shifts.”
Finally, what excites you most about this year’s programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
“First, that it is a live event again. It almost feels like a luxury to me. We will provide some results from tests we have done over the last two years in Europe with several MODs. I can only hope we can inspire people to consider new ways and doctrines that transcend conventional thinking.”
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour
