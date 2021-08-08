RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates Named Among “America’s Best”
RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates and Teams on the Florida Gulf Coast Named Among REALTrends “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals."
Sarasota, FL, August 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2020 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States.
To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
Individuals By Transaction Sides
Ann Marie Vaughan of the Riverview office, Jamie Devine Brown of the Trinity office, D.J. Arrazcaeta of the Trinity office, and Warren Ring of the Trinity office were listed among the best individuals by transaction sides.
Individuals By Sales Volume
Ann Marie Vaughan of the Riverview office and Carey Beychok of the Sarasota office were named among the best individuals by sales volume.
Small Teams by Transaction Sides
The Kathy Damewood Team in Englewood, the Mike Constantine’s Team in Trinity, Team Tritschler in Sarasota, the Sandra Newell Team in Englewood, the Oakland Team in Spring Hill, and Team Richard Capps in Bradenton were named among the best small teams by transaction sides (two to five agents).
Small Teams by Sales Volume
The Travis Group in Bradenton, Team Tritschler in Sarasota, the Kathy Damewood Team in Englewood, and the Glenn Brown Team in Sarasota were listed among the best small teams by sales volume (two to five agents).
Medium Teams by Transaction Sides
The Stiver Firth International Team in Englewood, the McIntosh Group in South Tampa, and the Brewer Team in Sarasota and were named among the best medium teams by transaction sides (six to 10 agents).
Medium Teams by Sales Volume
The Brewer Team in Sarasota, the Stiver Firth International Team in Englewood, and the McIntosh Group in South Tampa were also listed among the best medium teams by sales volume (six to 10 agents).
“The recognition of our agents on the REALTrends + Tom Ferry rankings is a testament to the vast amount of talent, professionalism and dedication in our extensive network,” said RE/MAX, LLC, President Nick Bailey, also referring to the strong showing of RE/MAX agents named to “The Thousand” list. “Earning these recognitions year-after-year is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering the challenges of 2020. Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don’t miss a beat and can thrive in any circumstance.”
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
