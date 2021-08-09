iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund to Star Alongside Milo Ventimiglia in "Strawberry Spring" Podcast
iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund to star alongside Milo Ventimiglia in "Strawberry Spring" Podcast based on Stephen King's short story.
Los Angeles, CA, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Garrett Hedlund has been set to star alongside Milo Ventimiglia in the "Strawberry Spring" Podcast. Audio Up Media and iHeart Media will produce and distribute the eight-episode mystery series alongside producer Lee Metzger. Set to premiere later this year, the voice cast also includes Herizen F. Gaurdiola, Sydney Sweeney, Ken Marino, and Al Madrigal.
The fictional project about a journalist tracking the serial killer Springheel Jack was written by Metzger, who, along with producing, will also direct.
In a statement released this month, Jared Gutstadt, Audio Up Media’s Founder and CEO, said the following:
"When Lee mentioned 'Strawberry Spring,' I knew immediately it was a winner.” He continued by adding, "Audio Up prides itself on continually raising the bar within audio entertainment, from working with top Hollywood actors to script creation, all the way to how we approach sound design and music composition. We hope this will be a breakout podcast this fall. I am so beyond excited for Stephen King fans to experience his work in the Audio Up podcast universe."
It should come as no surprise that this latest Stephen King adaption is underway. The majority of King's writings have gone on to inspire numerous TV and film adaptations. From "The Stand" to "It," "Pet Sematary," "Lisey's Story," and more.
Garrett's Path to Stardom...
Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett will next be seen in the season two return of the hit series "Modern Love." In addition, Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated "Mudbound." Likewise, his other roles include Walter Salles’ "On the Road," Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated "Unbroken" from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award-nominated "Inside Llewyn Davis."
About iPOP!
iPOP LA promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. Participants work with industry experts and take part in competitions. These competitions take place in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
