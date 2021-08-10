Black Women Empowering Finances Hosts a Virtual Event - “The 5 C’s of Business Success” – In Honor of Black Business Month

"The 5 C’s of Business Success," Black Business Month virtual event, hosted by Black Women Empowering Finances is being held Saturday August 14, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom. “The 5 C’s of Business Success” will focus on the topics of Communication, Consistency, Credit, Cash Flow and Coverage. As well as give small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to ask questions, receive answers and actionable advice to help their business achieve success.