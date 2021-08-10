Black Women Empowering Finances Hosts a Virtual Event - “The 5 C’s of Business Success” – In Honor of Black Business Month
"The 5 C’s of Business Success," Black Business Month virtual event, hosted by Black Women Empowering Finances is being held Saturday August 14, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom. “The 5 C’s of Business Success” will focus on the topics of Communication, Consistency, Credit, Cash Flow and Coverage. As well as give small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to ask questions, receive answers and actionable advice to help their business achieve success.
Hampton, VA, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)--
Blacked Owned Businesses generate $150 billion in gross revenue annually. Which is less than 1% of the $2 trillion gross revenue reported nationwide, according to the Minority Business Development Agency. And, approximately 95% of Black Owned Businesses are established as sole proprietorships or partnerships and have no paid employees.
Big banks, on average, approve about 29% of loans by Black small-business owners. Only 1% of Black-owned businesses obtain loans in their first year in business. Which contributes to 44% of Black business owners using their own cash to start their businesses. With a 41% decline in black owned businesses, and studies showing 81% of small business owners handle their own business’ finances “The 5 C’s of Business Success” virtual event is timely.
The speakers for this event are Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Finance Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC, joined together to create Black Women Empowering Finances help provide to this problem. To register for this free event visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com
Tashaya Singleton
757-951-5358
