Saatvik Green Energy Successfully Participates in Asia’s Largest Renewable Energy Expo as Technology Partner
Saatvik Green Energy (P) Ltd., India's Most Advanced Solar Modules Manufacturer, which manufactures and markets high quality solar photovoltaic modules, joined the two-day virtual expo slated for August 5th-6th as a Technology Partner.
Gurugram, India, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- At the third edition of the virtual Renewable Energy India Expo (REI E-Expo) on August 6th, Saatvik Green Energy successfully grabbed the participants’ attention by briefing upon the techno-economic trends that will influence India’s energy transition journey.
Speaking at a session titled "India’s Decade Energy Transition: Innovation, Integration and Indigenization," Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy (P) Ltd, said: “Due to increasing local demand and an economical skilled workforce, India has all the ingredients to become a global solar manufacturing powerhouse with consistent government policies and capital availability.”
The Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo is Asia’s largest renewable energy expo by Informa Markets in India which connects buyers of renewable energy solutions and technologies with the right manufacturers and suppliers.
