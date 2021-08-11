Ivana Zanierato Ivy Was Featured in Gladys Magazine’s Top 10 Beauty Picks
Ivana Zanierato recently was featured in Gladys Magazine's top 10 beauty picks. Ivana's focuses on making products using less water and more ingredients, like gold and silver, and have prices accessible to everyone. Ivy has made facial treatments that can be applied at home alone and you get the same result as a session a beauty spa.
Studio City, CA, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ivana Zanierato is a skin wellness expert, who offers personalized treatments of advanced aesthetics and luxury cosmetics. She has created beauty treatments and cosmetic products of the highest quality, using precious elements such as gold, silver, diamonds, and caviar. Recently, Ivana Zanierato Luxury White Gold Caviar was featured in Gladys magazine's top 10 beauty picks. Gladys Magazine is an award-winning magazine that suggests products to enrich reader's lives and what’s hip in fashion, beauty, travel, and luxury products. Luxury white gold caviar is the unique combination of Caviar and 24k gold leaf that provides the skin with an immediate sense of wellbeing, treating redness and smoothing fine lines while balancing the skin’s tone and promoting a healthy glow. It is suitable for all skin types.
“I am happy to have made my products available online by selling facial treatments that can be applied alone at home and in 5 minutes you get the same result as a session in a beauty spa,” said Ivana. “The luxury white gold caviar has gold as one of its main ingredients. And gold is still one of the most loved precious metals, it makes my products glow, and my clients love the way their skin looks and feels.”
“If I could set rules and change the beauty industry, I would demand companies buy only the best ingredients, use less water and more active ingredients, and have prices accessible to everyone,” Ivana continued. “I would do a knowledge test of cosmetic ingredients and ask for experience before giving someone the chance to create a skincare line because many people have money to invest to create their brand, but do so without the necessary knowledge of skincare.”
Thus, taking care of her customers, Ivana is ready to bring a revolution in the beauty industry with her products made of unique ingredients. Ivana Zanierato offers top-quality and all-natural products to its customers. The products are loved by both models and actresses alike.
To know about Ivana Zanierato other products, you can visit their official site Ivana Zanierato. They offer beauty treatment around the globe. Go grab your pick.
