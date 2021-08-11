Ivana Zanierato Ivy Was Featured in Gladys Magazine’s Top 10 Beauty Picks

Ivana Zanierato recently was featured in Gladys Magazine's top 10 beauty picks. Ivana's focuses on making products using less water and more ingredients, like gold and silver, and have prices accessible to everyone. Ivy has made facial treatments that can be applied at home alone and you get the same result as a session a beauty spa.