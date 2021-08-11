FDB Panel Fittings Offer Gasket Sealing for Enclosure Doors and Windows
Gasket, sealing profiles, window sealing and associated accessories for virtually all industrial applications are now available from FDB Panel Fittings.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gasket, sealing profiles, window sealing and associated accessories for virtually all industrial applications are now available from FDB Panel Fittings via their ex-stock Online store or through programmed order/delivery to match production schedules.
Ideal for enclosures and electrical cabinets, they offer a variety of gaskets optimized for respective applications.
Explains MD Gary Miles, “We offer an extensive range of gaskets, along with customized sections based on a customer’s unique application needs. Depending on a customer’s requirements, we provide gaskets made of PVC, EPDM, Neoprene, NBR, or a combination of foam rubber and PVC.”
For example, many of the EPDM seals by sales partner DIRAK adhere to UL (Underwriters Laboratories) safety standards. This certification constitutes the basis for a final UL approval for the entire enclosure/cabinet and is increasingly useful as the UK gears up for growth in worldwide export markets.
In addition to standard self-locking door sealing profiles and rectangular self-adhesive sections, FDB offer edge protection designs and window glazing gasket. Where electromagnetic compatibility is necessary, they can also supply special profiles with EMC/RFI shielding in combination with water and dust sealing.
