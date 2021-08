FDB Panel Fittings Offer Gasket Sealing for Enclosure Doors and Windows

Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gasket, sealing profiles, window sealing and associated accessories for virtually all industrial applications are now available from FDB Panel Fittings via their ex-stock Online store or through programmed order/delivery to match production schedules.Ideal for enclosures and electrical cabinets, they offer a variety of gaskets optimized for respective applications.Explains MD Gary Miles, “We offer an extensive range of gaskets, along with customized sections based on a customer’s unique application needs. Depending on a customer’s requirements, we provide gaskets made of PVC, EPDM, Neoprene, NBR, or a combination of foam rubber and PVC.”For example, many of the EPDM seals by sales partner DIRAK adhere to UL (Underwriters Laboratories) safety standards. This certification constitutes the basis for a final UL approval for the entire enclosure/cabinet and is increasingly useful as the UK gears up for growth in worldwide export markets.In addition to standard self-locking door sealing profiles and rectangular self-adhesive sections, FDB offer edge protection designs and window glazing gasket. Where electromagnetic compatibility is necessary, they can also supply special profiles with EMC/RFI shielding in combination with water and dust sealing.