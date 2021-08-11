Heath Gelman Admitted to Esteemed Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel
Fort Myers, FL, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder and litigation attorney Heath Gelman was accepted into membership with the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (“FDCC”). His colleague Michael Corso, who has been a member of FDCC since 2003, shares, “Heath is a solid, hard-working defense counsel, with many years of civil litigation experience. I believe those positive skills were recognized by the FDCC which has served, since 1936, as the pre-eminent professional trade association of the premier defense and senior corporate counsel and insurance industry representatives from across the United States and around the world.”
Gelman represents individuals and companies in matters of automobile negligence, premises liability, professional liability, first party insurance, and wrongful death. He also handles construction defect litigation and represents lawyers, architects, engineers and other design professionals in various aspects of risk management, claims and litigation. Gelman brings a unique perspective after serving as both defense counsel for over a decade and then as a plaintiff personal injury lawyer with one of the largest law firms in the United States. He is also a contributor the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, with a focus on COVID-related litigation.
Gelman received his undergraduate degree from Florida Atlantic University and his law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law. He may be reached at heath.gelman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1273.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Gelman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
