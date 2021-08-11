Mark Nieds to Discuss Corporate Data and Privacy at the Above Board Chamber’s August 12 Luncheon
Fort Myers, FL, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Intellectual Property Attorney Mark Nieds will serve as a panelist for the Above Board Chamber’s Lee County luncheon focusing on “Identity/Cyber Crime – How to Protect Your Interests.” Nieds will discuss a business owner’s legal obligation if and when a breach occurs, cyber liability insurance, remote workforce concerns, and Florida law impacting privacy and data security. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Crowne Plaza at Bell Tower in Fort Myers.
The Above Board Chamber of Florida’s mission is to impact the lives of members and businesses through programs, speakers, small groups and community outreach. They connect people with valuable professional development resources and act as a liaison between leaders, volunteers, and budding entrepreneurs in different disciplines.
Nieds is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. He concentrates his practice on domestic and international intellectual property and internet matters, including trademarks, copyright, trade secret protection, franchising, privacy, and data protection. Nieds works with clients to develop comprehensive intellectual property and trade secret protection strategies, and represents clients in litigation when those rights must be enforced. He also assists with new product launches, corporate rebranding projects, acquisitions, licensing, and data security matters.
Nieds is a sought-after speaker, blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and member of the International Trademark Association. He has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2020). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Sarasota (by appointment), Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Nieds, the IP Group, or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
