Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Just For You Personal Support Services and AccordCare
Tampa, FL, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Just For You Personal Support Services (“JFYPSS”) and AccordCare, Inc. (“AccordCare”).
JFYPSS is a College Park, Georgia-based home care company that provides personal care, skilled nursing, respite care, and companionship services. Established in 1996 with the goal to provide personal care services allowing disabled and elderly persons the opportunity to achieve and maintain optimal levels of independence in the community. JFYPSS is AccordCare’s fifth transaction in 18 months.
AccordCare is a premier in-home personal care company providing services to people of all ages and levels of need. More than just personal care, it is specialized care custom-designed to meet a patient’s specific needs. They provide full-service private duty home care that is customized to patient’s needs, allowing them to stay in their home where they can feel the most comfortable. The company is based in Marietta, Georgia, and serves more than 1,300 clients daily.
Brandon Ballew, CEO of AccordCare, said in a press release, “Just for You has a great reputation and a commitment to providing excellent care to clients and driving an employee-first culture; it made them a natural fit for AccordCare.”
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams. It was a pleasure to represent JFYPSS in this transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
JFYPSS is a College Park, Georgia-based home care company that provides personal care, skilled nursing, respite care, and companionship services. Established in 1996 with the goal to provide personal care services allowing disabled and elderly persons the opportunity to achieve and maintain optimal levels of independence in the community. JFYPSS is AccordCare’s fifth transaction in 18 months.
AccordCare is a premier in-home personal care company providing services to people of all ages and levels of need. More than just personal care, it is specialized care custom-designed to meet a patient’s specific needs. They provide full-service private duty home care that is customized to patient’s needs, allowing them to stay in their home where they can feel the most comfortable. The company is based in Marietta, Georgia, and serves more than 1,300 clients daily.
Brandon Ballew, CEO of AccordCare, said in a press release, “Just for You has a great reputation and a commitment to providing excellent care to clients and driving an employee-first culture; it made them a natural fit for AccordCare.”
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams. It was a pleasure to represent JFYPSS in this transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories