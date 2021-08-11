East Coast's Largest Deployment of Battery Electric Trucks to be Unveiled at Port Newark
Port Newark, NJ, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Red Hook Container Terminals LLC will showcase its new fleet of ten (10) BYD zero-emission battery electric yard tractors which have started operation in regular commercial duty service at its container terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey. The Red Hook fleet represents the single largest private deployment of zero-emission battery electric trucks in the eastern United States to date. The zero-emission battery electric yard tractors are being used for both on-site cargo container movement and also for making runs to the other terminals at Port Newark and Port Elizabeth and to the Millennium Rail yard. The yard tractors and charging infrastructure will be on display for inspection.
What: Red Hook Terminal shows its new fleet of ten (10) heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric yard tractors, the largest deployment on the East Coast of United States.
When: Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, 11:30 a.m.
Where: On the Pier. 138 Marsh Street, Port Newark, NJ.
Who: NJDEP Commissioner Sean LaTourette; Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Port Commerce Director Sam Ruda; Newark Deputy Mayor Allison Ladd; Mike Stamatis, President and CEO Red Hook Container Terminals, LLC.; Kim Gaddy, Clean Water Action NJ / Coalition for Healthy Ports; and James Sherman, Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC.
Why: Red Hook Terminal is protecting the Newark Community, its workers, and the planet with this first-of-its-kind deployment. The planet is in a climate emergency and we are in the race of our lives to save it. This is a giant first-mover step in the right direction.
Parking: Because the marine terminal is a secure facility, parking for everyone will be in a parking lot across the street from the terminal. The Port Authority police will be present to direct you to the lot. A shuttle bus will be provided to bring you onto the terminal grounds.
Contact / RSVP to: James Sherman, CCMT
Phone: 973-303-2106
Email: jsherman@ccmtdg.com
What: Red Hook Terminal shows its new fleet of ten (10) heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric yard tractors, the largest deployment on the East Coast of United States.
When: Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, 11:30 a.m.
Where: On the Pier. 138 Marsh Street, Port Newark, NJ.
Who: NJDEP Commissioner Sean LaTourette; Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Port Commerce Director Sam Ruda; Newark Deputy Mayor Allison Ladd; Mike Stamatis, President and CEO Red Hook Container Terminals, LLC.; Kim Gaddy, Clean Water Action NJ / Coalition for Healthy Ports; and James Sherman, Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC.
Why: Red Hook Terminal is protecting the Newark Community, its workers, and the planet with this first-of-its-kind deployment. The planet is in a climate emergency and we are in the race of our lives to save it. This is a giant first-mover step in the right direction.
Parking: Because the marine terminal is a secure facility, parking for everyone will be in a parking lot across the street from the terminal. The Port Authority police will be present to direct you to the lot. A shuttle bus will be provided to bring you onto the terminal grounds.
Contact / RSVP to: James Sherman, CCMT
Phone: 973-303-2106
Email: jsherman@ccmtdg.com
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories