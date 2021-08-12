Clip Studio Paint, WEBTOON, WEBTOON CANVAS and Wacom to Hold Online Event for Webtoon Creators: How to “WEBTOON”
Learn How to Create Online Comics from Start to Finish.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On August 21 and 22, Clip Studio Paint, WEBTOON, WEBTOON CANVAS and Wacom will hold a two-day event with a focus on creating webtoons from start to finish. Six popular creators who showcase their work on WEBTOON and WEBTOON CANVAS, will each present a specific aspect of webtoon production and guide viewers through the process. Hosted by Graphixly, the North American distributor of Clip Studio Paint, the event offers a unique online experience that will be accessible for free on YouTube.
The event is aimed at artists and writers interested in creating their own stories and focuses on six different phases, such as world building, panelling, over using materials and coloring, to publishing the finished story to the WEBTOON and WEBTOON CANVAS platforms. All steps are realized in Clip Studio Paint and present the app’s features for an easy-to-follow workflow. Attendees who join the live event are entered into a draw for special prizes including Clip Studio Paint licenses,brush packs and Wacom graphics tablets. Participation is free of charge, but requires registration in advance.
Workshop Schedule:
Day 1, August 21st
10am – 11am PDT
Building a Believable World
World building is the backbone of a captivating story. The artist and writer behind the enchanting WEBTOON, Facing the Sun, will shed the light on creating naturalistic characters, worlds and dialogue, and how each element grows off of the other into a fleshed-out whole.
Tesslyn Bergin (Writer & illustrator)
https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/facing-the-sun/list?title_no=267961&page=1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/artbytesslyn
Twitter: https://twitter.com/artbytesslyn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artbytesslyn/
1pm – 2pm PDT
How a Story is Told
Paneling is one of the most crucial elements in communicating a story and creating tension. Having an amazing story to tell is one thing, but how to then lead the viewers' eyes and make the story readable and easy to understand? Learn how to plan your panels and control the pace and flow with Quirkilicious, the creator of the action packed WEBTOON, ePRO.
Drake Tsui (Freelance illustrator)
https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/epro/list?title_no=364423&page=1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quirkiliciouz/
4pm – 5pm PDT
An Expressive Cast
Have you ever wondered how a triangle, three colors, and an attitude can all come together to make a compelling character design? Graveweaver will be giving a live lecture on how she creates an expressive and visually interesting cast of characters in the fast-paced environment of Webtoons, and how you can take the knowledge she's picked up in her professional work and apply it to your own stories.
Graveweaver (Illustrator, Writer, Comic Artist)
https://www.webtoons.com/en/supernatural/im-the-grim-reaper/list?title_no=1697&page=1
Website: https://www.graveweaver.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/grave_weaver
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grave_weaver/
Day 2, August 22nd
10am – 11am PDT
The Environment
In this session, Linda Sejic/Sigeel, the creator of Blood Stain and Punderworld, will walk you through using different weather elements, colors, perspective and brushes to create the world that the characters live and breathe in.
Linda Sejic (Comic creator)
https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/blood-stain/list?title_no=166806&page=1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/sigeel
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lindasejic
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/linda_sejic/
1pm – 2pm PDT
Adding Flair to a Page
There are many ways in which Clip Studio Paint materials can help you draw comics and get a more interesting result. In this session, we will learn how to use different materials to make our creation tasks easier and faster, and how usage of materials might differ from B&W to color comics.
Inma R (Freelance artist)
https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/the-violinist-and-the-nerd/list?title_no=425126&page=1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/inmapollito
Twitter: https://twitter.com/inmapollito
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inma_pollito/
4pm – 5pm PDT
Bringing it to the Finishing Stage
When time is short and the episode is long, finding the right method to color panels and laying out text efficiently can be tricky and tedious. So let’s orient ourselves in one of the many approaches to bringing color and words to our stories with Clip Studio Paint. Here we’ll go over tips, tricks, and helpful habits to form on becoming efficient in this part of the WEBTOON making process.
Rhi (Digital art hobbyist)
https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/grimnir/list?title_no=239395&page=1
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rhivenx
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rhivenx
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rhivenx
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rhivenx/
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
WEBTOON, a subsidiary of NAVER, is the world's leading digital platform for visual storytelling, with more than 72+ million global monthly readers. As the first modern digital publishing and self-publishing platform for digital comics, WEBTOON has revolutionized the way visual stories are created and consumed, allowing anyone to become a creator. WEBTOON is the No.1 app among 16-24 year olds in Korea and also is in the top tier among the same group in other countries, including the United States.
https://www.webtoons.com/
Wacom
Pioneer of creative pen tablets and displays which are being used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world.
https://www.wacom.com/
Graphixly LLC.
Your source for Clip Studio Paint in North America, South America and Europe.
https://graphixly.com/
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the illustration, manga, and animation production app “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio,” as well as the e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
