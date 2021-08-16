Nine Way Real Estate Enters Dubai Real Estate Market
“I am very pleased to announce the opening of Nine Way Real Estate, www.9way.co, a company aiming to provide real estate business opportunities and to cater with outstanding service to the needs of the real estate industry in Dubai. In 2021 we are living differently, and I think this is an amazing opportunity to be creative and technology powered,” said Monica Garcia Ricardo, Owner of Nine Way Real Estate.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dubai’s real estate sector has just reached in June 2021 a record of sale transactions, the highest in value in eight years*, proof of the vitality and attractiveness of the property market in the Emirate. Is this post-lockdown vitality of the real estate industry the sign Monica Garcia Ricardo, an accomplished and award-winning agent, was waiting for to open Nine Way Real Estate, a boutique size brokerage, built on traditional values of service and integrity.
“I am very pleased to announce the opening of Nine Way Real Estate, www.9way.co, a company aiming to provide real estate business opportunities and to cater with outstanding service to the needs of the real estate industry in Dubai. In 2021 we are living differently, and I think this is an amazing opportunity to be creative and technology powered,” she announced.
About the current real estate market, Garcia Ricardo said: “The slowdown on the off-plan projects launches for the last two years, has subsequently translated into a reduction of units stock availability in the market. This has and will continue to bring a much-needed vitality and demand to the secondary market; while on the primary market it will increase current investors' interest in new launches, which is already happening with consistent demand for villas and townhouses, and waterfront properties. I am very excited about the market and the journey ahead for Nine Way Real Estate.”
The new office of Nine Way Real Estate is located in Bay Square, Business Bay. The directions can be easily accessed from Google Maps and the company website.
Nine Way Real Estate is currently hiring experienced RERA-certified agents for secondary and primary sales. The candidates can find the requirements and directly apply from the company website www.9way.co on the About Us page.
About Nine Way Real Estate Owner, Monica Garcia Ricardo:
Monica Garcia Ricardo is a RERA Licensed Dubai Real Estate Agent, with international experience in the industry since 2012, and a legal background. She delivers exceptional private-client advisory services, and is very good at matching clients with the right properties, with minimal time-wasting by identifying and pre-selecting only those properties which are truly suitable, whether they are direct products or via her diverse network. Monica is from Havana, Cuba. She has extensively traveled and lived on different continents. She can fluently communicate in several languages (Spanish, English, Italian, Russian, French). Parallel to her Real Estate carrier Monica also paints. You can see her Artist profile on her website www.monicagarciaricardo.com
For more information: www.9way.co
Nine Way Real Estate
* according to Mo’asher, Dubai’s official sales price index
Monica Garcia Ricardo
+971509665008
www.9way.co
