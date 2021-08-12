$20,000 Donation from TELUS Greater Toronto Area Community Board Enables Acorn2Oak Youth & Community Services to Support Local At-Risk Youth
Mississauga, Canada, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has donated $20,000 towards Acorn2Oak’s effort in supporting the mental health and wellness of over 245 youth and their families. With the on-set of COVID-19, Acorn2Oak has witnessed the dire need for additional support among youth and their families dealing with issues of mental health and overall wellness. Daily, there are increasing reports of attempted suicide, university drop outs, isolation, self-harm, depression, anxiety, addiction, and fear among youth. Mental health facilities are overwhelmed with long wait periods (minimum 3 weeks at CAMH) for appointments. Canada is experiencing a mental health epidemic, and as an organization, Acorn2Oak wants to continue to offer support to the youth and their families during these difficult times.
“Every acorn can become a great oak given the right conditions. We believe every youth - in spite of their current circumstances - has the potential to thrive.” - www.acorn2oak.ca
The impact of this donation has been immense, as Acorn2Oak is now able to provide youth and their families with mental health and wellness support through this program namely “ALL RISE.” This program will enable the youth and their families to rise above their circumstances, to better cope with the uncertainty and seeming hopelessness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This amount will contribute to a 12-week mental wellness program directed towards youth aged 12- 25 years old who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford it. The target communities are Mississauga, Etobicoke North, Brampton, and Jane & Finch respectively. This $20,000 will be put towards one-on-one counselling sessions, group counselling sessions, and 4 workshops dealing with anxiety, depression, autism, and ADHD.
“As we reflect on the impact of the pandemic, there is a need for additional mental health resources for youth and their families. We are proud to support our community partners like Acorn2Oak Youth & Community Services, which supports the mental health and wellness of youth and their families in the GTA. This investment will help to ensure the ALL RISE program is there for those who need this support, helping them rise above.” - Sharan Spencer-Brown, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation
The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation commends Acorn2Oak Youth Services for its impressive work and for taking care of Canadians in their community.
For more information on Acorn2Oak Youth Services, its current programs, along with the $20,000 grant, please visit www.acorn2oak.ca, and for more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit www.friendlyfuture.com.
“Every acorn can become a great oak given the right conditions. We believe every youth - in spite of their current circumstances - has the potential to thrive.” - www.acorn2oak.ca
The impact of this donation has been immense, as Acorn2Oak is now able to provide youth and their families with mental health and wellness support through this program namely “ALL RISE.” This program will enable the youth and their families to rise above their circumstances, to better cope with the uncertainty and seeming hopelessness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This amount will contribute to a 12-week mental wellness program directed towards youth aged 12- 25 years old who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford it. The target communities are Mississauga, Etobicoke North, Brampton, and Jane & Finch respectively. This $20,000 will be put towards one-on-one counselling sessions, group counselling sessions, and 4 workshops dealing with anxiety, depression, autism, and ADHD.
“As we reflect on the impact of the pandemic, there is a need for additional mental health resources for youth and their families. We are proud to support our community partners like Acorn2Oak Youth & Community Services, which supports the mental health and wellness of youth and their families in the GTA. This investment will help to ensure the ALL RISE program is there for those who need this support, helping them rise above.” - Sharan Spencer-Brown, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation
The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation commends Acorn2Oak Youth Services for its impressive work and for taking care of Canadians in their community.
For more information on Acorn2Oak Youth Services, its current programs, along with the $20,000 grant, please visit www.acorn2oak.ca, and for more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit www.friendlyfuture.com.
Contact
Acorn2OakContact
Chevon Gilzene
905-566-2365
www.acorn2oak.ca
Chevon Gilzene
905-566-2365
www.acorn2oak.ca
Categories