St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to Celebrate National Diaper Need Awareness Week
Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 to focus on the causes and consequences of diaper need.
St. Louis, MO, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will observe National Diaper Need Awareness Week – a signature initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network – from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is a member of NDBN, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America.
The week provides individuals, organizations, communities, and elected officials the opportunity to engage in real talk and simple actions while drawing national attention to the issue of diaper need. To highlight the celebration, the Diaper Bank will hold its fifth annual Fill the Warehouse fundraising drive to collect 100,000 diapers during the month of September. Last year the Diaper Bank collected 90,000 diapers.
Fill the Warehouse participation opportunities include hosting a physical diaper drive and bringing donations to the Diaper Bank located at 6141 Etzel Ave. on Sat., Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosting an Amazon online virtual diaper drive where diapers can be sent directly to the Diaper Bank; and collecting monetary donations so that, for every $1 donated, the Diaper Bank can directly purchase eight diapers for children in need.
Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. These diapers are obtained via local diaper drives, in-kind donations, and by purchasing diapers directly with donated funds.
To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic. The Diaper Bank offers both emergency and long-term diaper distribution. This service is a much-needed resource since government programs – including food stamps and WIC – do not provide funding for diapers. Diapers cannot be obtained with food stamps and are classified with cigarettes, alcohol, and pet food as disallowed purchases.
“National Diaper Need Awareness Week encourages residents to support the Diaper Bank and our efforts to distribute diapers to low-income families,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “September is the perfect time to help improve the health of our community’s families, and we can’t do it alone. We rely on a collective effort to end diaper need so babies and toddlers can reach their full potential.”
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. For information about hosting a diaper drive during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, call (314) 624-0888.
The week provides individuals, organizations, communities, and elected officials the opportunity to engage in real talk and simple actions while drawing national attention to the issue of diaper need. To highlight the celebration, the Diaper Bank will hold its fifth annual Fill the Warehouse fundraising drive to collect 100,000 diapers during the month of September. Last year the Diaper Bank collected 90,000 diapers.
Fill the Warehouse participation opportunities include hosting a physical diaper drive and bringing donations to the Diaper Bank located at 6141 Etzel Ave. on Sat., Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosting an Amazon online virtual diaper drive where diapers can be sent directly to the Diaper Bank; and collecting monetary donations so that, for every $1 donated, the Diaper Bank can directly purchase eight diapers for children in need.
Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. These diapers are obtained via local diaper drives, in-kind donations, and by purchasing diapers directly with donated funds.
To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic. The Diaper Bank offers both emergency and long-term diaper distribution. This service is a much-needed resource since government programs – including food stamps and WIC – do not provide funding for diapers. Diapers cannot be obtained with food stamps and are classified with cigarettes, alcohol, and pet food as disallowed purchases.
“National Diaper Need Awareness Week encourages residents to support the Diaper Bank and our efforts to distribute diapers to low-income families,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “September is the perfect time to help improve the health of our community’s families, and we can’t do it alone. We rely on a collective effort to end diaper need so babies and toddlers can reach their full potential.”
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. For information about hosting a diaper drive during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, call (314) 624-0888.
Contact
St. Louis Area Diaper BankContact
Muriel Smith
314-624-0888
www.stldiaperbank.org
Muriel Smith
314-624-0888
www.stldiaperbank.org
Categories