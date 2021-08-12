Rochelle Cabe, Esq. Joins Kahana Feld’s Houston Office
Irvine, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rochelle H. Rance Cabe, Esq. has joined Kahana & Feld LLP as an attorney in the firm’s Houston, Texas office, representing clients in a wide variety of civil litigation matters, including business and commercial litigation, labor and employment litigation, construction law, and insurance defense.
“Bringing an accomplished attorney like Ms. Cabe to our team is part of our initiative to fully serve clients throughout Texas with their business litigation needs. We’re excited to have her on board,” said Roni Most, Esq., Co-Managing Partner of Kahana Feld’s Houston office.
“I am delighted to join Kahana Feld’s Houston office and add to its presence here,” said Ms. Cabe. “Kahana Feld has a solid reputation and I look forward to serving the firm’s clients.”
A graduate of Boston University and South Texas College of Law, Ms. Cabe comes to Kahana Feld from the private business sector after successfully assisting corporations in Houston with their transactional practice, contracts and negotiations, compliance plans, employment challenges, and formative business challenges. She is a certified mediator by the Frank Evans Mediation Center and a certified compliance professional by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
“Bringing an accomplished attorney like Ms. Cabe to our team is part of our initiative to fully serve clients throughout Texas with their business litigation needs. We’re excited to have her on board,” said Roni Most, Esq., Co-Managing Partner of Kahana Feld’s Houston office.
“I am delighted to join Kahana Feld’s Houston office and add to its presence here,” said Ms. Cabe. “Kahana Feld has a solid reputation and I look forward to serving the firm’s clients.”
A graduate of Boston University and South Texas College of Law, Ms. Cabe comes to Kahana Feld from the private business sector after successfully assisting corporations in Houston with their transactional practice, contracts and negotiations, compliance plans, employment challenges, and formative business challenges. She is a certified mediator by the Frank Evans Mediation Center and a certified compliance professional by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Kahana & Feld LLPContact
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Categories