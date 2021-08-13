Fast Track to Repair Workshop at The Prepaid Expo
Injured Gadgets, a top online distributor of wholesale cell phone repair parts, tools, accessories, and devices, is pleased to announce that it will be a featured exhibitor at The Prepaid Expo on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
Norcross, GA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Injured Gadgets' Sales Manager, David Dashevsky, will highlight the company's fast track to repair approaches and services, as well as new items and accessories. In the Training Tracks, you'll find:
● Fast Track to Repair
● Live Repair Demonstration
● Hands-on Training
● Disassembly & Assembly
● Repair LCD Screens, Batteries, Cameras, and More
We're all aware that fixing wireless devices provides excellent business potential. However, it can be a complex process that only highly trained and professional experts can accomplish successfully. What precisely goes into repairing these high-tech devices, and how difficult is it to learn how to do so?
Attend the 3-Hour Fast Track to Repair Workshop hosted by expert technicians from Injured Gadgets and CellBotics, who will provide hands-on training and a practical demo of repairing a few of the most prevalent faults affecting millions of devices. You'll understand how to disassemble and reassemble phones to repair LCD screens, batteries, front cameras, as well as other components on the most common devices.
The Prepaid Expo is the must-attend event and exhibition for all prepaid wireless services and products, with a ten-year track record of outstanding success. The Prepaid Expo is the only event developed for the market, with two full days of exhibit hall activity, various high-impact networking opportunities to enhance exhibitor and attendee engagement, and exciting keynotes and presentations..
Claim a free hall pass using the code “FREE 21” while the registration offers are valid till 15 August 2021: www.theprepaidexpo.com/register
Shay Kripalani
770-674-1150
https://www.injuredgadgets.com/
