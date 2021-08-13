Ajith Kumar, the Global HR Leader, Joins Testhouse
Thiruvananthapuram, India, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testhouse, the leading Software Testing and Quality Assurance company, announced that Mr. Ajith Kumar has joined as the Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Senior Executive Vice President – Business Transformation. In this position, Ajith will play a key role in organizational talent acquisition and transformation and will provide strategic leadership for the company’s growth.
Ajith is an industry leader with two decades of experience in HR & Organizational Transformation and Change Management. As a leader who has held several positions of increasing complexity and responsibility, he has presented and won numerous awards at large-scale HR Conventions, including the AP HRM and World HRD congress, where he was proclaimed as one of India’s 30 best HR leaders.
Ajith’s expertise is expected to provide Testhouse with an environment for better and faster organizational transformation and elevate Testhouse into a leading Employer brand. As the company continues to hire extensively, all Human Resources and Talent management strategies globally will fall under his responsibility along with creating and implementing plans for employees’ benefit and organizational performance.
Ajith is an IIM Bangalore Alumnus and has built and grown several organizations across multiple geographies including IBM, Lenovo, UST, Ciber and SLK Software.
Sug Sahadevan, Testhouse founder and group CEO, said, “Ajith has the experience in building strong teams by acquiring and nurturing the right talent. This is exactly the experience we need at this point in our journey. I am therefore very pleased that he is joining us as the Chief Human Resources Officer.”
Rajesh Narayan, CEO - Middle East, Africa & APAC, said, “We have ambitious plans for our employees and company. We recognize the need to attract, retain and develop the best talent and Ajith will be responsible for people experience, capability development and building the workforce of the future. Ajith’s strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across large international teams, will help us to ensure we continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all.”
“I am excited to join Testhouse during this high growth period and look forward to scaling the company’s talents, expanding the team and advancing our operational excellence,” said Ajith Kumar, global Chief Human Resources Officer & Senior Executive Vice President.
About the Company - Testhouse established in 2000 is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company headquartered in London, with operations in the US, ME, Australia and global delivery centers in India. The company offers a wide range of third-party software testing, QA, and DevOps services including functional and non-functional testing, Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing, quality assurance audit and quality assurance consultancy services.
