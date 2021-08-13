RAMPF FlexSpeed – Halving Lead Times in Series Production
Patent application published for speed-dependent dispensing technology.
Wixom, MI, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Production Systems’ speed-dependent FlexSpeed dispensing technology cuts lead times for sealing, foaming, and bonding processes in series production by up to 50 percent. The patent application for the groundbreaking invention has now been published.
FlexSpeed technology from RAMPF Production Systems is based on forced volumetric dispensing and the direct linking of dispensing performance and axis feed rate, making the dispensing system extremely flexible and responsive. Whereas dispensing robots previously applied systems at constant speeds, this cutting-edge technology now enables them to reach up to 40 m/min in a straight line, while braking in a controlled way just before corners and curves down to 20 m/min, ensuring consistent seal cross-sections and minimal corner radii.
The advantages of FlexSpeed technology:
> When foaming seals, speed-dependent dispensing significantly reduces cycle times. For large parts such as control cabinets, linear luminaires, stainless steel sinks, and battery trays for the e-mobility sector, lead times can be reduced by up to 50 percent. Considerable time savings are also achieved for smaller components that are manufactured in large numbers, for example hobs, control panels, electrical housings, and air filters. Despite different speeds, the seal geometry always remains constant.
> When it comes to bonding, FlexSpeed provides automobile manufacturers, among others, with completely new opportunities to join parts more quickly, also because systems with a very short open time can now be used. Due to the faster build-up of adhesion, component handling time is significantly reduced, also when bonding spoilers, tailgates, sandwich components such as fire doors, as well as windows and doors.
> FlexSpeed also offers decisive advantages for the mechanics of the dispensing system. Operation at maximum loads are only short-term and hardly cause any wear. Furthermore, machine utilization can be increased enormously.
The patent application for RAMPF Production Systems’ FlexSpeed technology has now been published with the international publication number WO2021/032521 A1.
FlexSpeed technology from RAMPF Production Systems is based on forced volumetric dispensing and the direct linking of dispensing performance and axis feed rate, making the dispensing system extremely flexible and responsive. Whereas dispensing robots previously applied systems at constant speeds, this cutting-edge technology now enables them to reach up to 40 m/min in a straight line, while braking in a controlled way just before corners and curves down to 20 m/min, ensuring consistent seal cross-sections and minimal corner radii.
The advantages of FlexSpeed technology:
> When foaming seals, speed-dependent dispensing significantly reduces cycle times. For large parts such as control cabinets, linear luminaires, stainless steel sinks, and battery trays for the e-mobility sector, lead times can be reduced by up to 50 percent. Considerable time savings are also achieved for smaller components that are manufactured in large numbers, for example hobs, control panels, electrical housings, and air filters. Despite different speeds, the seal geometry always remains constant.
> When it comes to bonding, FlexSpeed provides automobile manufacturers, among others, with completely new opportunities to join parts more quickly, also because systems with a very short open time can now be used. Due to the faster build-up of adhesion, component handling time is significantly reduced, also when bonding spoilers, tailgates, sandwich components such as fire doors, as well as windows and doors.
> FlexSpeed also offers decisive advantages for the mechanics of the dispensing system. Operation at maximum loads are only short-term and hardly cause any wear. Furthermore, machine utilization can be increased enormously.
The patent application for RAMPF Production Systems’ FlexSpeed technology has now been published with the international publication number WO2021/032521 A1.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories