Interview released with Conference Chair Group Captain (Ret.) Paul J. Taylor, MDI Capability, Leonardo UK for Airborne ISR 2021
SMi Group reports: Exclusive speaker interview has been released with the chair of the Airborne ISR conference in London this October.
London, United Kingdom, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Airborne ISR conference, taking place on the 20th and 21st October 2021 in London, UK, will include more than 19 thought-provoking speakers, with over 5 hours of networking time, bringing together a global audience of senior ISR decision-makers from military, research, and industry.
SMi Group is delighted to announce that Group Captain (Ret.) Paul J. Taylor, MDI Capability, Leonardo UK has been confirmed to be the conference chair for Airborne ISR 2021.
Ahead of the meeting this October, SMi Group caught up with him to find out more about his role, what opportunities and challenges he sees in the Airborne ISR market and his involvement as the chair at this conference.
See below a snapshot of the interview:
What are the key areas for the development of Airborne ISR?
“Undoubtedly, connectivity and networking – we need to make the lightning bolt diagrams a reality, networking the platforms and data to make the information available where and when it is required. We have been sharing the operating picture using Link 16 for years, but we now need to extend that connectivity to all sensors and platforms to provide optimum situational awareness and rapid decision-making. AI will play a role in sorting the data.”
Where do you see the future challenges in enhancing aerial ISR moving forward?
“As air defence systems become more capable, we need to make sensors smaller and more powerful, platforms stealthier and more protected by APP, and systems more networked and mosaic to increase the survivability of the whole enterprise.”
What excites you most about this year’s programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
“The programme’s operational focus is the key here. The ability for industry and academia to get together with Defence and Security and discuss operational requirements today and into the future will be invaluable. I think the best lesson will be that we are interdependent - Industry needs to understand Defence and Security sector requirements, and Defence needs to know the art of the possible and what Industry can deliver into the future – together we can develop the best solutions, networked of course!”
Group Captain (Ret.) Paul J. Taylor will guide delegates through the high-level briefings and expert speakers across two days, who will cover in detail: Maritime Patrol, Data Dissemination, UAV Technology, International Surveillance Cooperation, AWACS, 5th Generation ISR, Industrial Engagement, Threat Evolution, and much more.
Airborne ISR Conference
20th-21st October 2021
London, UK
