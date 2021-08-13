Heart-to-Heart with Birth Parents Fundraising Event
Adoptions From The Heart is hosting its second virtual Heart-To-Heart with Birth Parents event. This event will give voices to birth mothers while raising money towards to Expecting and Birth Parent Fund.
Philadelphia, PA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sharing birth mothers’ voices and raising money.
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to participate in their virtual fundraising event, Heart-to-Heart with Birth Parents. This event will support birth parents by providing a forum to speak about their personal experiences while raising money for the Expecting and Birth Parents Funds.
The virtual event will be on Zoom on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM. Amanda Aliberti, a social worker from AFTH, will co-host the event along with Se’Ayra, an AFTH birth mother. The event will focus on four birth mothers, giving them a safe space to share their adoption stories and experiences.
There is no cost for this event, but the goal is to raise $1,000 for the Expecting and Birth Parent Fund. A 50/50 raffle will provide money to two lucky participants. Half will go to the raffle winner and the other half to one of AFTH’s birth mother speakers.
To register, go to: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eid0ffys6e43a5fc&llr=8fsj8dcab
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to participate in their virtual fundraising event, Heart-to-Heart with Birth Parents. This event will support birth parents by providing a forum to speak about their personal experiences while raising money for the Expecting and Birth Parents Funds.
The virtual event will be on Zoom on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM. Amanda Aliberti, a social worker from AFTH, will co-host the event along with Se’Ayra, an AFTH birth mother. The event will focus on four birth mothers, giving them a safe space to share their adoption stories and experiences.
There is no cost for this event, but the goal is to raise $1,000 for the Expecting and Birth Parent Fund. A 50/50 raffle will provide money to two lucky participants. Half will go to the raffle winner and the other half to one of AFTH’s birth mother speakers.
To register, go to: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eid0ffys6e43a5fc&llr=8fsj8dcab
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY
Contact
Adoptions From The HeartContact
Mayra Herrera
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Mayra Herrera
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Categories