Newly Named Petco Love Invests in Lifesaving Work of PAWS NY
Grant of $1,000 will help save and improve pet lives in New York City.
New York, NY, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY announced today a $1,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for people and animals in New York City.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.
“Today Petco Love invests in PAWS NY and hundreds of other organizations across the nation working to improve animal health and welfare as part of our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This year, we also launched the first of our national tools, Petco Love Lost, which empowers all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“PAWS NY is thrilled to receive these funds from Petco Love, which will allow us to continue our important work of keeping people and pets together,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “Our clients rely on their pets for physical, emotional, and mental support, and we are honored that Petco Love recognizes the importance of the human-animal bond with this grant and support.”
PAWS NY is a nonprofit organization that provides pet care services to older adults, and individuals living with illness or disability, in New York City. Our volunteers provide dog walking, litterbox maintenance, and other daily pet care needs, while PAWS NY provides additional support through its Veterinary Care Program, Foster and Emergency Care Program, and a Pet Pantry. Since its founding in 2009, PAWS NY has provided support to more than 1,000 people and their 1,500 pets through a network of volunteers and partners.
For more information about PAWS NY, visit www.pawsny.org. To learn more about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
About PAWS NY
The mission of Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.
Contact
Kimberly Green
Jennifer Perez, Petco Love, media@petcolove.org
