YouRulz Set to Launch the Most Innovative Fantasy Sports Technology Platform
Frisco, TX, August 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- YouRulz, Inc. announced this week that its innovative fantasy sports platform will be ready to launch in time for the 2021 football season.
The company has spent the better part of the last few years building and testing a fantasy sports platform with new, innovative features; and it is now ready for launch.
YouRulz was founded out of frustration with stale, non-responsive systems that don’t provide all of the tools and features a player needs to truly be a team manager. The first innovative feature the company targeted was in-game substitutions. Once the technology was perfected, the company applied for, and was granted a patent for the in-game substitution feature. Note: the company was recently granted a second patent around the substitution technology.
“YouRulz is all about playing fantasy sports the way you want to and not under the tight oversight and limited functionality of existing systems,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of YouRulz. “That’s why the system is call YouRulz, because it is your rules that the system functions under.”
The customization capability is extremely diverse and includes other innovative and in-demand features such as automatic player replacements, points for pass interference, multi-team trades, and offline draft tools, among others.
In July 2021 the company also launched an exciting YouRulz, YouRewards cryptocurrency token rewards program with details rolling out soon.
About YouRulz
YouRulz™ is a cutting-edge fantasy sports platform built to provide users with long desired improvements that give users a true custom experience.
YouRulz created a feature set that is unmatched in the industry today, with features such as in-game substitutions allowing users to swap players during games just like the coach on the field. With an issued patent (PTO#10737182), these features cannot be duplicated by our competition (without penalty) and will drive our customer acquisition strategy. The company is working to add more features with added dynasty league settings, additional interactive features in the application, and partnerships with data providers to offer more statistics and projections in one location than any of our competitors – creating that true unique user experience.
