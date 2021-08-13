Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Girl Scout Troops at Spark!Lab Scouts Build Birdhouses and Explore Museum
Irving, TX, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) enjoys partnerships with a variety of organizations and city departments. KIB’s most recent collaboration was with the City of Irving’s Archives and Museum and Irving Girl Scout Troops 1810 and 6458. Eight scouts and four adult family members gathered at the museum’s Smithsonian “Spark!Lab” Aug. 6, where they assembled birdhouses, then personalized them with painted designs of their own imaginations.
“Activities like this are part of our youth outreach program,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “Not only does it stimulate their creativity and building skills, but it also encourages the girls to experience and enjoy nature as they watch the birds use the beautiful houses they made.”
While the paint was drying on their creations, the girls enjoyed visiting the different tables in the Spark!Lab, a hands-on invention and innovation activity center where children learn to create “innovate, collaborate and problem-solve.” They wrapped up their morning by touring the museum to learn about Irving’s history.
“We loved having the Girl Scouts visit the Irving Archives and Museum along with the team from Keep Irving Beautiful,” said Spark!Lab’s Education and Programs Manager Clare Hulfish. “The determination and creativity they displayed building and painting birdhouses is impressive and we can’t wait for them to come back soon!”
Keep Irving Beautiful nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
“Activities like this are part of our youth outreach program,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “Not only does it stimulate their creativity and building skills, but it also encourages the girls to experience and enjoy nature as they watch the birds use the beautiful houses they made.”
While the paint was drying on their creations, the girls enjoyed visiting the different tables in the Spark!Lab, a hands-on invention and innovation activity center where children learn to create “innovate, collaborate and problem-solve.” They wrapped up their morning by touring the museum to learn about Irving’s history.
“We loved having the Girl Scouts visit the Irving Archives and Museum along with the team from Keep Irving Beautiful,” said Spark!Lab’s Education and Programs Manager Clare Hulfish. “The determination and creativity they displayed building and painting birdhouses is impressive and we can’t wait for them to come back soon!”
Keep Irving Beautiful nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories