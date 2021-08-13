National Corporate Housing Promotes Tom Colucci to Senior Vice President of Human Resources
Greenwood Village, CO, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced that Tom Colucci, SCRP, GMS, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Misty Gregarek, former Vice President of Human Resources, has been promoted to President of National Corporate Housing.
Since joining National in 2018, Colucci has served in multiple roles, most recently as President of the Destination Services Division. He has over 30 years of progressive relocation and real estate experience in client services, operations, supplier management, human resources, training, sales, and branch management. Additionally, Colucci is a member of the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council® (WERC), from which he has received multiple professional designations and two Meritorious Service Awards. He also holds active real estate broker's licenses in Massachusetts and Colorado.
"Tom is a valued and respected member of our team. He brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for cultivating great corporate culture. He is absolutely the best person for this role! I know he will continue to advocate for all employees and ensure that employees are happy to be here," said Gregarek.
Colucci's background in the industry and various National roles equip him well for the challenge of leading a growing global organization.
"National has fantastic employees, led by a talented executive team that uniquely positions us to respond to the changing needs of our industry. Ensuring that our employees are happy and thriving is of utmost importance to the leadership team, and I look forward to continuing the great strides that the HR team has made throughout a very challenging couple of years. As our industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology advances, I am so excited to step into this new role with National," Colucci said. "Our industry-leading growth is a testament to the dedicated team at National and our commitment to offering exceptional corporate housing experiences."
National continues to announce expansion while others in the corporate housing industry downsize. The executive team's growth reflects the company's strong recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic and strategic movement to meet growing customer demand best worldwide.
About National Corporate Housing
Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.
