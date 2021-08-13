Local Realtors® Attend Women in Real Estate Conference in Tampa
Realtors® throughout Florida attend the annual women-focused event presented by Florida Realtors®.
Madeira Beach, FL, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Women outnumber men in real estate as an occupation. This was brought up in the 2021 Women in Real Estate Conference, presented by Florida Realtors®, held July 9 in Tampa, FL in the Marriott Water Street ballroom. With the slogan “Where successful businesswomen meet, share and connect,” this one-day event featured a roster of high-profile professionals and multiple presentations focusing on women’s empowerment, tips and techniques to running a successful business, mentorship benefits and more. Ineta Kalnina, a licensed Realtor® with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for three consecutive years, who attended the event commented, “It was such a delight to be able to connect, learn, and share experiences with such a diverse group of people. I feel that it’s important for women to witness and support the success of other women. The inspirational platform was uplifting and fun. I will definitely be attending again!”
More information regarding the Women in Real Estate Conference can be found at www.floridarealtors.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 33 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Brandi Thomas
(727) 394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com
