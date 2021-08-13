Defending the Nation’s Critical Facilities from Cyber Threats and Actions
Defense Strategies Institute's Critical Infrastructure Security Summit will take place this September 22-23, 2021 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The interconnectivity and advanced capabilities that digital systems have provided to our nation’s infrastructure systems also poses an avenue of approach for America’s enemies to cripple US production and economic power without having to fire a shot. To effectively protect US infrastructure and maintain our way of life the Government, Private Sector, and Academia need to work together and create resilient and hardened systems capable of withstanding threats from outside attacks and insider threats.
DSI’s 2021 Critical Infrastructure Security Summit will foster conversation between relevant stakeholders from the cyber security community to discuss how to meet and overcome evolving threats and attacks across our nation and ensure continued US freedoms and resilience across the critical infrastructure sectors.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Strengthening our Nation's Ability to Withstand and Respond to Cyber Attacks
- David Frederick, Executive Director, U.S. Cyber Command
Safeguarding US Infrastructure Against Cyber and Physical Attacks
- Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, CISA
Ensuring US Transportation Systems Remain Safe and Open for the Free movement of people and Goods
- Rich Chávez, Director of the Office of Intelligence, Security and Emergency Response, U.S. Department of Transportation
Developing the Critical Capabilities needed to respond to Cyber Attacks on US Cities
- COL Jeffrey Erickson, USA, Director, Army Cyber Institute
Creating a Secure Cyber Infrastructure that Inspires Technological Innovation and Fosters Economic Growth
- Jim McCarthy, Senior Security Engineer, National Cyber Center of Excellence, NIST
Strengthening our Water Sector Through Enhanced Cybersecurity
- Dr. Christopher Carter, Chief Information Officer, WSSC Water
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Critical Infrastructure Security Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
