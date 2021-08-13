New Jersey Retailer Kasentex Donates Bedding to Local Non Profit
Hillsborough, NJ, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex has donated over 1000 bedding items to local non profits including Fish, Inc., a service organization of volunteers who respond with compassion to the needs of the poor, the elderly, the homeless, and those who "fall between the cracks" of public assistance.
The New York Times currently estimates there have been 1.05M COVID-19 cases for New Jersey including the new Delta Variant. "The pandemic has made it tough for everyone. It's just the right think to do," says Kimberly - Kasentex Social Coordinator. "Our community is our home and everyone deserves to feel welcome and taken care of."
Kasentex continues to donate bedding products to those organizations in need. For more information or donation requests visit Kasentex.com.
The New York Times currently estimates there have been 1.05M COVID-19 cases for New Jersey including the new Delta Variant. "The pandemic has made it tough for everyone. It's just the right think to do," says Kimberly - Kasentex Social Coordinator. "Our community is our home and everyone deserves to feel welcome and taken care of."
Kasentex continues to donate bedding products to those organizations in need. For more information or donation requests visit Kasentex.com.
Contact
KasentexContact
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Kimberly Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories