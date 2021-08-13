Preparing the Medical Force for the Future Operating Environment
San Antonio, TX, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The nature of operational medicine and the US military health system is at an inflexion point. The DoD is preparing for a medical operating environment which will be characterized by great power competition, high casualties, denied evacuation routes and advanced weaponry. As such, the military is making significant investments into cutting-edge medical equipment to ensure medical services are able to reliably care for warfighters at the point of need.
DSI’s 2021 Operational Medicine Symposium will highlight key topics in military medical care, including in areas of combat casualty care, medical logistics, human performance and a new panel discussion for 2021 on advancements in telehealth and virtual health in support of operational medicine. Hear from senior-level speakers on opportunities for innovating and partnering with industry providers to deliver cutting-edge medical equipment to warfighters in any environment.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Preparing the Medical Force for Large Scale, Multi-Domain Operations
- MG Dennis LeMaster, USA, Commanding General, US Army Medical Center of Excellence
Preparing the Medical Force for the Future Operating Environment
- Brig Gen Paul Friedrichs, USAF, Joint Staff Surgeon, Joint Chiefs of Staff
Preparing Ready Medics for a Multi-Modal Conflict
- Brig Gen Thomas Harrell, USAF, Commander, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency
Panel Discussion: Senior Enlisted Medic Perspective: Improving Survivability in a Multi-Domain Conflict
- CSM Michael Gragg, USA, Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Health Agency
Improving Survivability for Trauma Patients in Wartime and Peacetime
- Col Stacy Shackelford, USAF, Chief, Joint Trauma System
Leveraging AI in Operational Medicine
- Col Caesar Junker, USAF, AI Leader, Human Performance Health Mission Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
