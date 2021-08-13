DashStylists Welcoming New Partner and Rolling Out New Platform
Atlanta, GA, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DashStylists is continuing to grow.
First things first, congratulations to everyone, the staff and the beauty professionals in the network, for the great results of these past few months: +20% growth month after month on average. Congrats and keep up the good work.
DashStylists is thrilled to announce Gabrielle White is joining the team as a new partner.
And as they say in France “a piece of good news never shows up alone”: in July Gabrielle White has joined the founding team of DashStylists as a partner. Gabrielle has been an early ally for DashStylists, helping to launch the company a year ago.
Gabrielle will be in charge of expanding the network of beauty professionals and developing the new Seniors activity.
Launch of the new platform and website: coming in August.
For the mobile hairstylists and barbers, the new platform will save them time (text message notifications) and be far more user friendly (all features manageable via mobile, 100% redesigned schedule management tool).
Same for the customers: 100% accessibility by mobile phone, new algorithm to find beauty pros.
Of course, a few bugs here and there are expected, leading to a a few weeks of disturbed operations. But the new website, and the platform behind, definitely represent a milestone and a huge step forward for the company.
DashStylists would like to welcome the new hairstylists and barbers who have joined them.
In the last 2 months, 10 new stylists have joined the platform: Keeshawn, Christonnia, Heather, Marissa, Brittany, Heidi, Tina, Lilmichel, Kyeara...Welcome and Godspeed to them.
About DashStylists.com:
DashStylists is a trademark of CutOnce llc, a company based and 100% made in Atlanta (GA). Pierre Dubois, the founder of the company is a French entrepreneur, founder of 2 disruptive startups (in 2000, co-founder of the first online mortgage comparison platform in France, in 2009 founder of an online marketplace for solar energy equipments).
Almost non existent in the US, mobile hairstyling is a very popular service in France (mobile hair services represent 20% of the total hair services market) and has been growing faster for 5 to 10 years. So it seemed just logical to import these services here, where the needs are huge among the older and disabled population.
About DashStylists.com:
DashStylists is a trademark of CutOnce llc, a company based and 100% made in Atlanta (GA). Pierre Dubois, the founder of the company is a French entrepreneur, founder of 2 disruptive startups (in 2000, co-founder of the first online mortgage comparison platform in France, in 2009 founder of an online marketplace for solar energy equipments).
Almost non existent in the US, mobile hairstyling is a very popular service in France (mobile hair services represent 20% of the total hair services market) and has been growing faster for 5 to 10 years. So it seemed just logical to import these services here, where the needs are huge among the older and disabled population.
