Red Hook Container Terminal Begins Commercial Operation of Fleet of 10 Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Battery Electric Yard Tractors
Single Largest Deployment of Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Trucks in Eastern United States; First Deployment at a Port Authority of NY and NJ Marine Terminal
Port Newark, NJ, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Red Hook Container Terminals LLC announced today that it has begun regular commercial operation of ten (10) BYD Motors heavy-duty zero-emission battery electric yard tractors at its container terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey. The Red Hook fleet represents the single largest deployment of zero-emission battery electric trucks in the eastern United States and the first at a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey marine terminal.
The heavy-duty zero emission battery electric yard tractors are being used to move cargo containers at the Red Hook Marine Terminal in Port Newark and are also being used for making runs to the other terminals at Port Newark and Port Elizabeth and runs to the Millennium Marine Rail yard. Red Hook operates the cross-harbor barging operation that eliminates tens of thousands of truck trips per year off the roads of New Jersey and New York and so the deployment represents the most recent example of Red Hook’s continuing leading role in the fields of port-related environmental stewardship and global sustainability.
The Red Hook zero-emission battery electric truck fleet project was developed and managed by Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT), the leading New Jersey-based developer and manager of zero-emission truck and bus projects for public and private fleets. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection funded a portion of the project using Volkswagen Mitigation Trust funds and Red Hook funded the balance of vehicle and project costs.
CCMT is partnered with Hudson County Motors, Inc. in Secaucus, New Jersey, one of the largest truck dealers in northern New Jersey, and the first BYD Motors truck dealer in the nation. BYD Motors is the leading electric truck and bus manufacturer in the world, with over 14,000 battery electric trucks and 65,000 electric buses deployed worldwide. BYD has US factory operations in Lancaster, CA, and a regional service and parts center in Lodi, New Jersey. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy is BYD’s largest institutional shareholder.
The BYD model 8Y yard tractors being deployed by Red Hook Container Terminals LLC are third-generation equipment that come with 217 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs that have 241 horsepower and are capable of pulling loads of up to 102,000 lbs GVWR. They can operate continuously for up to 12 hours or more before recharging or can operate 24/7 with opportunity charging during shifts. AC and DC charging is available. DC fast charging takes approximately 2 hours from a 20% state of charge. Early operational results indicate that the yard tractor can operate two whole shifts before needing re-charging.
Red Hook Container Terminal LLC President & CEO Mike Stamatis said, “Red Hook has always taken the health of the communities it operates in, its workers, and the planet seriously. Our Cross-Harbor Barging Operation between our facilities in Port Newark and Red Hook Brooklyn remove an estimated 30,000 truck trips off of New Jersey and New York City streets every year, reducing local diesel truck air pollution in the community and C02 emissions in the atmosphere. It is both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable. We are now going to the next level by eliminating diesel air pollution and CO2 emissions at our Port Newark facility that we expect will benefit of our neighbors in Newark, our workers, and the planet. This project was a long-time in the making and a large investment, but it is an investment we believe will return dividends in terms of public health, operational costs, and efforts to save the planet. This is a giant step for Red Hook and we hope others will take giant steps because now is the time to join the fight against climate change. We greatly appreciate our partners at the Port Authority, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC, BYD Motors Inc., and Hudson County Motors who helped make this day a reality.”
Aaron Gillmore, Vice-President of Electric Trucks, BYD Motors, said, “Thanks to the collaborative efforts between Hudson County Motors, Climate Change Mitigation Technologies, and Red Hook Container Terminal CEO Mike Stamatis, BYD Class 8 Electric Yard Trucks are hard at work at Port Newark’s Red Hook Container Terminal. BYD brings a combination of innovative and safe battery technology, and the experience of over 14,000 successful deployments of heavy duty electric trucks worldwide to the Garden State of New Jersey. We are proud to be here, and proud to be part of the clean energy transition benefitting the Newark community and contributing to better health for workers.”
Contact Info: James Sherman
Phone: 973-303-2106
Email: jsherman@ccmtdg.com
