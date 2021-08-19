Orr & Reno Attorneys Listed Among "The Best Lawyers in America": Thirteen Attorneys Recognized in Wide Range of Practice Areas; Three Named "Lawyer of the Year"

Thirteen attorneys from the Concord law firm of Orr & Reno have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Peter F. Burger, Robert S. Carey, William L. Chapman, Jonathan M. Eck, Judith A. Fairclough, Susan S. Geiger, Margaret R. Kerouac, James F. Laboe, James E. Morris, Julie R. Morse, Douglas L. Patch, George W. Roussos, and Lisa Snow Wade earned the distinction for a wide range of practice areas.