DocMurdock Has a Domain Name for Your Business
Seek and find one or more today.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- www.domainsalesgenius.com, a domain owned by DocMurdock, has listed 62 domain names for sale. Each of these has a sales page listing the domain name as well as information on transfer of the domain name to your possession.
Each of these names has highly brand-able potential in the hands of the right branding people. Transfer takes approximately 30 minutes and a couple of email confirmations to move it from my account to your account, see the transfer information on the sales page.
If you're interested in buying the entire collection of the domains there is contact information that you can use to reach out to us and make an offer for the entire collection. No offer lower than $45,000 will be considered.
All Domain Names are ready to be transferred at this time, there are no restrictions regarding the resale of them. If you decide to purchase a domain name today for one price and resell it tomorrow for a higher price that is your business.
If there are questions, please use our contact information to reach out and ask your questions.
Michael Murdock, CEO
DocMurdock
Contact
