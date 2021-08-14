EMKA Gives Back Around the World – Supporting Some of the Pre-Eminent Issues of Our Times
Coventry, United Kingdom, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EMKA’s awareness of its social responsibility is demonstrated by its attention to issues such as a clean water supply project in West Africa, and the support of women and children in sport. Their involvement at this level enables EMKA to give something back to the wider community on the world and local stages.
EMKA sponsors top athletes and access to clean water by promoting social projects worldwide together with local partners: EMKA sponsors Düsseldorf‘s YOU Foundation in its digital donation concept, referred to as the SmartAid app. Thanks to Blockchain Technology, donors can track the path of their money themselves – all the way to the intended recipient. The project’s agenda includes the construction of wells to provide clean water in West Africa.
The YOU Foundation is an initiative of UNESCO Special Ambassador Dr. h.c. Ute-Henriette Ohoven which is committed to the education of children in need worldwide. It follows UNESCO’s values and mission and its Education Agenda 2030, which includes ensuring water supplies: In West Africa, the foundation is building urgently needed wells to supply the population with clean water. Local groups of experts and community members analyse the best locations for modern wells, which are then constructed to ensure easy access. Continuous monitoring of the installations and the water quality then ensures that the local people can receive sufficient drinking water. Together with the software company Datarella, the YOU Foundation has developed a digital emergency aid app for social project projects – sponsored by the EMKA Group.
For many years, Goražde in Bosnia and Herzegovina has been an important EMKA production site where again EMKA are involved with supporting children in the community through sport. EMKA Bosnia primarily produces moulds as well as injection-moulded parts for the automotive and electrical industries. In the field of mould making, the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers. But EMKA also has a solid local presence not only as an employer but through its social commitment. For three years, EMKA has been sponsoring two local football clubs, providing suitable training conditions for children up to 14 years of age and the women‘s team in the First League of the B&H Federation. This year, the team hopes to be promoted to the Premier Ligue, the highest division in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s club football. The youth team also competes successfully in various leagues and tournaments – including the annual EMKA tournament in Goražde, in the Federation and Serbia.
EMKA social involvement goes further by supporting women in exciting sports projects such as the FSC Remscheid parachute and skydiving club, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in October and hopes to host two sporting events beforehand, but in compliance with the current COVID19 safety regulations. A parachute spectacle was planned from 18 to 20 June 2021 at the Hackenberg Sports Centre, in cooperation with the "Bergische Drei" – referring to the three cities of Solingen, Wuppertal and Remscheid.
The second significant event planned was the International Germany Cup in target parachuting from 23 to 25 July 2021 in Bodenfelde, with top European and German teams’ participation. This event was the last opportunity to train under competitive conditions before the World Championships take place in August 2021. At the World Championships, Lucia Lippold, also sponsored by EMKA, will compete in her unique discipline of speed skydiving as the reigning German and European champion as well as German record holder – the formation of eight parachuters from the FSC Remscheid will also participate.
