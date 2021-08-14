Multinational MRTT Fleet Updates Presented at the 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: Senior representatives from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency and Multinational MRTT Fleet will be presenting at the conference in November.
London, United Kingdom, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On May 2021, the first operational flight of a Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) aircraft departed for the Luxembourg Army and the first landing of MMF in Luxembourg. The aircraft is owned by NATO and managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). The aircraft is operated by the Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport Unit (MMU). The MMF will provide Luxembourg and the other five participating nations (Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, The Netherlands, and Norway) with an enhanced availability to cover their requirement for air-to-air refuelling, strategic transport, and medical evacuation. *Source
With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that the Multinational MRTT Fleet procurement and operator leads will be presenting exclusive briefings at the 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place in London, UK, on the 30th November and 1st December 2021.
For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount available until 30th September. Register online at http://www.military-airlift.com/PR3.
Delegates will have an opportunity to hear multinational multi-role tanker transport fleet updates from the following key speakers this year:
1) Mr Jan der Kinderen, Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) System Manager, NATO Support and Procurement Agency will be presenting on "Current status of the MMF project and its role in spearheading European collaboration," covering:
• Capabilities provided by the Airbus A330 MRTT: transport, AAR, MEDEVAC and self-protection
• MRTT cooperation as a force multiplier and the role of industry in the effort
• Future developments and considerations for the MMF programme
2) Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Multinational MRTT Fleet will be presenting on "MRTT Fleet Update," covering:
• MMF mission: provide global and reliant AAR, airlift and aeromedical evacuation capability
• Vision for full operating capability by 2024 and IOC by 2021 – key timelines for delivery
• Training of personnel: ADS training facilities in Seville and Getafe
• Overcoming the challenges faced by COVID-19, particularly in the training of new recruits
• Update on MMF capabilities and rapid build-up of personnel and aircraft
The brochure with the full programme is available at http://www.military-airlift.com/PR3.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021
Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK
Lead Sponsor: Embraer
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors: Boeing and AJW Aviation, Leonardo
Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021
Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021
*Source: aviation24.be
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
