Elesa Standard Elements for Packaging Machines at the 2021 PPMA Show – Stand No. E01
Elesa will exhibit on stand no. E01 at the PPMA Show 2021, demonstrating a full selection of standard and specialist components suited to equipment used in these processing and packaging industries.
Metheringham, United Kingdom, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This year the PPMA Show at the NEC on September 28-30 is expected to be the UK’s largest-ever event dedicated to state-of-the-art processing and packaging machinery, so as a market leader in this sector Elesa will exhibit on stand no. E01 to demonstrate a full selection of standard and specialist components suited to equipment used in these processing and packaging industries.
Elesa standard components for packaging, bottling and labelling machines in the food and pharmaceutical sectors include rotary controls such as digital, or LCD digital reading and wireless connected position indicators, with direct drive movement. They also offer analogue or digital-analogue reading position indicators that can be assembled to handwheels for coupling to a drive shaft.
The Elesa presentation will exemplify their extensive range of handwheels, clamping knobs, adjustable levers, bridge or tubular handles as well as guard safety power interlock hinges, panel support clamps, and flush pull handles. Control elements of various types will feature, alongside levelling feet, castors, lobe handles, and castors/wheels available in technopolymer, aluminium or stainless steel.
ELESA is an international manufacturer of high-quality plastic and metal components and a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of standard machine elements for equipment destined for packaging, bottling and labelling in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Their components are used to set and regulate a wide variety of machine functions and for all manoeuvring, clamping and control operations even in sectors requiring the use of corrosion-resistant materials in compliance with the most rigorous international hygiene laws.
Elesa standard components for packaging, bottling and labelling machines in the food and pharmaceutical sectors include rotary controls such as digital, or LCD digital reading and wireless connected position indicators, with direct drive movement. They also offer analogue or digital-analogue reading position indicators that can be assembled to handwheels for coupling to a drive shaft.
The Elesa presentation will exemplify their extensive range of handwheels, clamping knobs, adjustable levers, bridge or tubular handles as well as guard safety power interlock hinges, panel support clamps, and flush pull handles. Control elements of various types will feature, alongside levelling feet, castors, lobe handles, and castors/wheels available in technopolymer, aluminium or stainless steel.
ELESA is an international manufacturer of high-quality plastic and metal components and a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of standard machine elements for equipment destined for packaging, bottling and labelling in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Their components are used to set and regulate a wide variety of machine functions and for all manoeuvring, clamping and control operations even in sectors requiring the use of corrosion-resistant materials in compliance with the most rigorous international hygiene laws.
Contact
ELESA (UK) Ltd.Contact
Daniel Hodson
01526 322670
https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk
Daniel Hodson
01526 322670
https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk
Categories