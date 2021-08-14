BYD Forklift Dealer LiftTruck Parts and Service Expands Into New Hampshire
Los Angeles, CA, August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BYD Material Handling’s battery-electric forklifts and pallet jacks are entering the New Hampshire market as LiftTruck Parts and Service, part of BYD’s dealership network, expands its presence in the Northeast.
LiftTruck’s service area now includes New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. The dealership has two sales and service locations in West Springfield and Brockton, Massachusetts.
“Expanding into New Hampshire allows LiftTruck Parts and Service to grow our business by offering BYDs innovative products and technology to our customers, while bringing the industry into a new era with BYD’s green initiative,” said Mario Sotolotto Vice President of LiftTruck Parts and Service.
“This expansion into New Hampshire will position LiftTruck Parts and Service for future growth by making BYD iron phosphate not only mainstream, but the preferred technology," said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America's Forklift Division. “LiftTruck is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and decades of industry experience.”
LiftTruck Parts and Service was founded in 1987 by Mario A. Sotolotto. The Sotolotto family has been in the material handling industry since Sotolotto’s father-in-law, Toimi “Red” Tammi, started in 1968. Now 53 years later, Tammi’s grandchildren, Mario C. Sotolotto and Kara T. Sotolotto are proud to be bringing the industry into a new era with BYD’s green initiative.
LiftTruck Parts and Service is committed to the highest standard of customer service and looks forward to this new partnership.
BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.
Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.
As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
LiftTruck’s service area now includes New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. The dealership has two sales and service locations in West Springfield and Brockton, Massachusetts.
“Expanding into New Hampshire allows LiftTruck Parts and Service to grow our business by offering BYDs innovative products and technology to our customers, while bringing the industry into a new era with BYD’s green initiative,” said Mario Sotolotto Vice President of LiftTruck Parts and Service.
“This expansion into New Hampshire will position LiftTruck Parts and Service for future growth by making BYD iron phosphate not only mainstream, but the preferred technology," said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America's Forklift Division. “LiftTruck is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and decades of industry experience.”
LiftTruck Parts and Service was founded in 1987 by Mario A. Sotolotto. The Sotolotto family has been in the material handling industry since Sotolotto’s father-in-law, Toimi “Red” Tammi, started in 1968. Now 53 years later, Tammi’s grandchildren, Mario C. Sotolotto and Kara T. Sotolotto are proud to be bringing the industry into a new era with BYD’s green initiative.
LiftTruck Parts and Service is committed to the highest standard of customer service and looks forward to this new partnership.
BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.
Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.
As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories