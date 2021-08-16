Minexpo Africa Brings in Massive Opportunities to Boost the East Africa Market
Buildmart Africa brings together an exclusive coverage of Minexpo Africa which is the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in the mining & processing of minerals industry.
Nairobi, Kenya, August 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Buildmart Africa brings together an exclusive coverage of Minexpo Africa which is the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in the mining & processing of minerals industry. The event will satisfy the expectations of clients to the mining companies. The latest technology and machinery in mineral extraction, earthmoving, safety equipment and much more, are presented here. The exhibition calendar https://bizexpoinfo.com/ provides latest information on the scheduled dates.
The exhibition provides a common platform for both local and international exhibitors, professionals, buyers and delegates who share a common outlook in the industry. Mining is one of the core sectors that drives growth in the East African region in terms of infrastructure and economy. Over the years, Minexpo has grown to cater to the demands of not just the Kenyan, Tanzanian and Ethiopian market, but of the whole region of East Africa. This mega expo is the ideal forum for international players to showcase their products and services to the huge market in Africa.
Not only does it contribute to GDP, but acts as a catalyst for growth in other industries such as construction, power & energy and industrialization. The future of the mining sector in Africa lies in laying emphasis on scientific mining so that state of the art technology & machinery is used for exploration, efficiency and safe mining practices. Read more at https://buildmartafrica.com/.
Joshua Fernandes
+971 4 7050347
www.buildmartafrica.com
