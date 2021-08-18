Digital Magazine newDATAmagazine Highlights PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS in July Edition
The highlight published in newDATAmagazine emphasizes the relevant role that interactive kiosks have in the tourism sector.
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was highlighted in the latest edition of the digital magazine newDATAmagazine with the publication of an article about the role of digital kiosks in the development of tourism.
The highlight published in newDATAmagazine emphasizes the relevant role that interactive kiosks have in the tourism sector, considering that these Digital Signage equipments are an effective way to attract tourists, providing them with important information, which makes them feel more connected while traveling.
Interactive kiosks end up working as an alternative to traditional means of communication, providing real-time information to visitors and contributing not only to communication and interaction, but also to sustainability.
newDATAmagazine is a disruptive editorial project that aims to bring the international community quality information and knowledge that effectively contributes to promoting digital dominance by the individual.
With over 15.000 units produced in Portugal, distributed in over 35 countries, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is a case study, namely for the exponential growth it has been achieving in the international market. It is currently recognized in the four corners of the globe for its quality and for its forerunner vision in the technological sector, with all its products and services proudly produced in Portugal.
With all of its technological solutions, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is unquestionably central to the local and national economy, reaffirming Portugal’s brand in the international technological scene.
Take a look at https://swki.me/gwdRMJPT
Photo: https://ibb.co/3m1z7nb
Take a look at https://swki.me/gwdRMJPT
Photo: https://ibb.co/3m1z7nb
Contact
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
oemkiosks.com/
